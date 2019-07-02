Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 387.94 N/A -1.64 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 4.3%. 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.