Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 387.30 N/A -1.18 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CorMedix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 29.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 93.3%. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.