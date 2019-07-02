Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

We are comparing CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 380.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 67.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.