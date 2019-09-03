Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.93. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.