Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 357.04 N/A -1.18 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.