Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 340.75 N/A -1.18 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.93 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 193.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 82.9% respectively. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.