Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 383.35 N/A -1.64 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has weaker performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.