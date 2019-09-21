Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.93 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 193.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CorMedix Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -11.13% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.