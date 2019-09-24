Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 387.30 N/A -1.18 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.24 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.93. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.