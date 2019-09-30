Reviewing Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 4 0.00 114.61M -0.20 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 76 1.74 32.05M 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2,691,133,652.67% 0% -93.5% Integer Holdings Corporation 42,076,933.18% 17.7% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 99.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.