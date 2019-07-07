Reviewing Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)’s and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 53.30 N/A -0.20 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 53 26.77 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.7. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares and 81.6% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has stronger performance than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.