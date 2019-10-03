Reviewing Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 4 0.00 114.62M -0.20 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 84 2.14 1.75B 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2,690,420,862.38% 0% -93.5% Abbott Laboratories 2,088,804,010.50% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Abbott Laboratories has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories’s consensus target price is $92.75, while its potential upside is 14.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 76% respectively. About 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has stronger performance than Abbott Laboratories

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.