Reviewing CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)’s and Its Peers results

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.72% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CoreSite Realty Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CoreSite Realty Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.60% 4.20% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CoreSite Realty Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation N/A 111 49.21 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

CoreSite Realty Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 1.25 2.48

With consensus target price of $106.5, CoreSite Realty Corporation has a potential downside of -6.73%. As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 30.74%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, CoreSite Realty Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoreSite Realty Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year CoreSite Realty Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that CoreSite Realty Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation’s peers beat CoreSite Realty Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.