Reviewing CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG)’s and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)’s results

Both CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging Inc. 12 0.70 N/A -4.32 0.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 25 1.80 N/A 2.02 12.25

Demonstrates CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -10.8% Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.2% 4.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 4.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 78.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorePoint Lodging Inc. -2.66% -6.61% -6.76% -3.3% -53.08% -4.24% Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48%

For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc. has -4.24% weaker performance while Hospitality Properties Trust has 3.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.