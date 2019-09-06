Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.99 N/A 1.20 33.70 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.33 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 84.68% respectively. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.