Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.90 N/A 1.20 33.70 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 13.18

Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta means CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.55% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.