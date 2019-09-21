Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.15 N/A 1.20 33.70 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 27.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.