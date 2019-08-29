Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Since CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.94 N/A 1.20 33.70 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s downside potential is -1.01% at a $45 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.