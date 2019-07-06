Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.76 N/A 1.20 34.06 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.50% and an $45 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 40.23%. About 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.