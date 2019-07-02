Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.66 N/A 1.20 34.06 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 14.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.