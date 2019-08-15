Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.82 N/A 1.20 33.70 Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Noah Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -4.50% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Competitively the consensus target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 82.91% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Noah Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 79.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 22.34% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.