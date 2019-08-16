Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.53 N/A 1.20 33.70 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.07 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -0.38% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $45. On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential upside is 0.14% and its consensus price target is $35.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Legg Mason Inc. seems more appealing than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.