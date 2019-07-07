Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.79 N/A 1.20 34.06 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.92 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.50% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 61.7% respectively. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.