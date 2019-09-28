Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s results

We are comparing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70 Insight Select Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,633,253.95% 9.2% 4.9% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 42.51%. Insiders held roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund on 12 of the 11 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.