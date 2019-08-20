Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.92 N/A 1.20 33.70 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a -0.82% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.