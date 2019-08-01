Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.80 N/A 1.20 34.06 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.50 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.