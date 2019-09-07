Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

This is a contrast between CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.96 N/A 1.20 33.70 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82

In table 1 we can see CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 8.92%. Insiders held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.