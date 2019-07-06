Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.76 N/A 1.20 34.06 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.50 N/A 0.44 31.92

In table 1 we can see CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is presently more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 11.50% at a $45 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 9.24% respectively. About 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.