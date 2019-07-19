Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.78 N/A 1.20 34.06 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is presently more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.58% and an $45 average price target. Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has a consensus price target of $56, with potential upside of 33.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Athene Holding Ltd. is looking more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 91.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.