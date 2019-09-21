Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.15 N/A 1.20 33.70 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 32.94%. Insiders held roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.