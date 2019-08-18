Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.83 N/A 2.51 0.00 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.05 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.25%. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.