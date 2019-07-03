Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.74 N/A 2.51 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.79 N/A 0.02 1300.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. Global Net Lease Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Global Net Lease Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 20.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.14% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73%

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.