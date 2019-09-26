Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|26
|5.82
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|15
|4.86
|N/A
|0.50
|29.50
Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.00%
|7.6%
|3.4%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Brandywine Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus price target and a 2.58% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|-0.14%
|2.36%
|-3.66%
|-3.02%
|-8.27%
|14.61%
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
