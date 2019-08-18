Reviewing CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.10 N/A 1.44 11.80 Power REIT 6 9.15 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 highlights CoreCivic Inc. and Power REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CoreCivic Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CoreCivic Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 has CoreCivic Inc. and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Power REIT has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CoreCivic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Power REIT which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Power REIT is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CoreCivic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares and 14.2% of Power REIT shares. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Power REIT has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has -4.82% weaker performance while Power REIT has 60.89% stronger performance.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Power REIT.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.