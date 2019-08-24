Reviewing CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s results

Both CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 1.44 11.80 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CoreCivic Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CoreCivic Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1% of CoreCivic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.