Reviewing CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s results

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.03 N/A 1.44 15.17 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.12 N/A 0.31 53.89

Demonstrates CoreCivic Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CoreCivic Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CoreCivic Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 4.6% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CoreCivic Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 6.91% 5.92% 8.61% -0.14% 5.46% 22.38% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 2.42% 5.3% 8.63% 6.59% 19.23% 17.28%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has stronger performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.