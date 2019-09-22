Reviewing CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)’s results

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 1.44 11.80 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.08 N/A -1.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.