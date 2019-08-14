Reviewing Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s results

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 60 2.59 N/A 2.02 24.81 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.26 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Core Laboratories N.V. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Core Laboratories N.V. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, TETRA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. TETRA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Core Laboratories N.V. and TETRA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Core Laboratories N.V. has a 64.52% upside potential and an average price target of $66.5. Competitively TETRA Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $5.25, with potential upside of 183.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TETRA Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Core Laboratories N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares and 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TETRA Technologies Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.