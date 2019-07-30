Reviewing Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s results

Both Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 61 3.07 N/A 2.15 25.93 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.74 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Core Laboratories N.V. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Core Laboratories N.V. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 59.3% 14.2% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s beta is 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. Its rival Oceaneering International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Oceaneering International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Core Laboratories N.V. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Core Laboratories N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.48% and an $66.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Oceaneering International Inc.’s potential upside is 18.49% and its consensus price target is $17.75. The data provided earlier shows that Core Laboratories N.V. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Oceaneering International Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -5.36% -22.24% -15.43% -34.72% -54.64% -6.47% Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. has -6.47% weaker performance while Oceaneering International Inc. has 58.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Oceaneering International Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.