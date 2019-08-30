Reviewing Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 57 2.58 N/A 2.02 24.81 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Core Laboratories N.V. and Andeavor Logistics LP. Andeavor Logistics LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Laboratories N.V. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Core Laboratories N.V. and Andeavor Logistics LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Core Laboratories N.V. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Core Laboratories N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

Core Laboratories N.V. and Andeavor Logistics LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

$66.5 is Core Laboratories N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 64.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Core Laboratories N.V. and Andeavor Logistics LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics LP has 64.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has weaker performance than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Andeavor Logistics LP.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.