Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.85 N/A 0.60 18.36 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 19.05% at a $13 average target price. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 193.79%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.