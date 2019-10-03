Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.48 102.38M 0.61 18.55 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 775,606,060.61% 28.6% 25.3% Trevena Inc. 9,122,807,017.54% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 34.75% and an $19 average target price. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 255.04% and its average target price is $3.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 32.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Trevena Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.