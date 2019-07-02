Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.76 N/A 0.60 18.36 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 140.30 N/A -3.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 21.38% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with consensus price target of $13. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 243.34% and its consensus price target is $41.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.