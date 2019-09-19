Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.82 N/A 0.61 18.55 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 31.00% and an $18 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.