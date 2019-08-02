Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.36 N/A 0.61 18.55 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.28 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 3.83% at a $13 consensus price target. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 33.84% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 99.4%. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.