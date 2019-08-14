Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.49 N/A 0.61 18.55 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 0.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.