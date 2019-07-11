Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.71 N/A 0.60 18.36 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 24.88% at a $13 average price target. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 79.06%. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 73.1% respectively. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.