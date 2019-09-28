Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.47 102.38M 0.61 18.55 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 779,741,051.03% 28.6% 25.3% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 491,425,771.68% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.32% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with average target price of $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.