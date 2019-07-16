Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.73 N/A 0.60 18.36 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 22.07%. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average price target and a 2.11% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 52.1%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.