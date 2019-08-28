Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

This is a contrast between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.22 N/A 0.61 18.55 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 191.84 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.